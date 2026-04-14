There’s finally some encouraging news regarding Kota Ibushi’s road back.

The former champion took to Instagram this week to provide a positive update on his recovery, sharing video footage that highlights noticeable progress in his mobility.

According to Ibushi, he is now able to perform squats and walk up and down stairs, something that marks a significant step forward compared to just a week ago, when he says he could barely walk.

That’s a big improvement.

Ibushi is currently in Japan as he continues rehabbing from his injury, but he noted that a return to Florida is already in the plans as he works toward his comeback.

“Hello. It’s been about two months since my second surgery,” he stated. “I will definitely be back, so please wait for me.”

He added, “Sending these feelings to Kenny, Bucks, and Tony Khan!!”