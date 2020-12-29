NJPW announced Kota Ibushi as the winner of Mister NJPW for 2020.

This is the second straight year the award has been given. It looks at the best bodies in the company. Last year’s winner was SHO, who placed at #4 this year.

Here’s the full list:

10. Gabriel Kidd

9. Toa Henare

8. Yota Tsuji

7. Yuya Uemura

6. Tomoaki Honma

5. Ryusuke Taguchi

4. SHO

3. Taiji Ishimori

2. Hiroshi Tanahashi

1. Kota Ibushi