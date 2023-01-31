We reported earlier today that top industry superstar Kota Ibushi would be competing at the GCW Collective events this spring in Los Angeles, a surprising announcement as many assumed Ibushi was still under contract with NJPW. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is officially a free agent and no longer under contract with NJPW. This news comes months after Ibushi was fined for airing some public issues he had with the promotion, not to mention him missing nearly of year of action due to injury.

The report also states that Ibushi has major interest from several companies now that he is a free agent, which includes full-time deals and one-off appearances. It doesn’t appear Ibushi will be signing any type of deal anytime soon as he looks to explore his free agency and take work as it comes.

As for NJPW, the report reveals that he was dealing with an unspecified “significant private matter,” one that NJPW wanted him to work though. This apparently led to a souring of Ibushi’s relationship with the promotion, one that he’s called him for quite a while.

