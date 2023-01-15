Kota Ibushi is hopeful that he’ll be able to wrestle alongside Kenny Omega again.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke about his friendship with Omega during an interview with Dark Puroreso Flowsion. The duo have been connected dating back to their days in DDT Pro, and have since been known by their tag team name, The Golden Lovers. Check out what Ibushi had to say about Omega in the highlights below.

On a possible reunion with Kenny Omega:

I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other factors regarding that, but not while Kenny Omega is currently continuing to rise in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Will he drop the belt and go to AEW or where? Neither he nor I know. One thing I do know is that (1) I will be back. (2) How much I can move. (3) I don’t know if it will be this year, but I have a picture of it in my mind in the near future as much as possible. Actually. So I hope GL [Golden Lover] fans will wait for me. That’s about all I can say.

Says part of the reunion has to do with Omega’s schedule:

Should Kenny continue to appear for New Japan once he loses the belt, then I don’t think we’re going to be able to wrestle together. However, he should be under a contract with AEW that [gives him more] freedom. So I think, depending on when his timing and my timing overlap, then there is a possibility that we will tag. There are still more problems with that, and I don’t want to tag with him if it’s not the right] situation to do so. Because the tag team with him is more special to me than anything. I think it will finally take shape once the time when we should wrestle [together], the conditions under which we should wrestle, our respective [physical] conditions, all of that has come together.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)