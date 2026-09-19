Kota Ibushi has provided an emotional update following his latest surgery.

As previously reported, Ibushi underwent another procedure on his femur earlier this week as he continues dealing with complications from the injury that has kept him sidelined since October 2025.

Taking to social media following the surgery, Ibushi admitted that the situation has taken a significant toll on him and said it was the first time he has felt like giving up.

“Regarding this surgery. This is the first thought that came to mind—maybe it’s only because of where I am right now, but I feel I need to write it down. It’s the first time I’ve felt like giving up, like I’m about to lose to myself.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m grateful that I was able to wrestle professionally for 22 years.”

Ibushi went on to say that his immediate concern is returning to a normal life rather than determining whether he will be able to wrestle again. He also revealed that he has been taking medication commonly prescribed to cancer patients for approximately a year and said his specialist recommended another operation as soon as possible.

“Setting aside whether I’ll make a comeback or not, the first question is whether I can even become a ‘normal’ person again. For the past year or so, I’ve been living on medication typically prescribed to cancer patients. That means my condition isn’t normal—my specialist urged me to have another surgery as soon as possible, which led to this procedure.”

Despite the difficult circumstances, Ibushi said he was already able to get out of his wheelchair one day after surgery.

“Given my age, I want some time to think things through, but I’m going to try to face the reality of my situation head-on. Surprisingly, I was able to get out of the wheelchair after just one day. I still can’t move very well, but I’ve managed to start using crutches.”

Ibushi originally underwent surgery after suffering the femur injury during a match against Josh Alexander in October 2025. He required another procedure in February after a screw came loose.