Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19

Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19’s Ryugasaki live event as a result of an illness. Ibushi has undertaken a PCR test, which has returned negative. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change will be made to Monday’s card.

5th match

Kota Ibushi, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & SANADA

Yuji Nagata, Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & SANADA