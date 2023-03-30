Bad news for Kota Ibushi.

The former NJPW superstar posted on Twitter revealing that he re-injured his shoulder while training for his upcoming GCW matches this weekend. The one-time IWGP World Champion adds that he still plans to compete despite this setback.

I understand a lot, but this is a comeback match. Why do I only feel like I’m being disrespected so badly? I wonder why I injured my right shoulder again at the MMA gym. Well, the second day is also suspicious, but I will do my best not to break and show the power of the Japanese.

Ibushi severely injured his shoulder in the G1 Climax final against Kazuchika Okada, and had been sidelined ever since. His NJPW contract expired back in February and he was immediately booked for two GCW events for WrestleMania weekend.

Tonight, he faces IMPACT star Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9, then will take on Joey Janela at JJSB tomorrow.

Stay tuned.