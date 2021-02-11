At last night’s NJPW New Beginning in Hiroshima Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental championship, marking his second successful defense since winning the double gold at January’s WrestleKingdom 15.

Afterwards Ibushi was confronted by his long-time rival Tetsuya Naito, who issued a future challenge to Ibushi, but only for the I.C. title, as he believes his loss at WrestleKingdom takes him out of the running for the double-gold opportunity. NJPW would release a statement on the confrontations afterwards, which you can read below.