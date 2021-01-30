NJPW superstar and current IWGP double champion Kota Ibushi issued a short statement on his Twitter recently stating that he hopes to create competition between companies in order to grow pro-wrestling’s popularity, claiming that it needs a “shot in the arm.”

I never forgot his challenge to me via YouTube in 2008.I wanted to make wrestling more popular. Now the shoe is on the other foot, but this is my chance to make an appeal. I want a competition between two companies that will change the entire industry. It needs a shot in the arm. (Translation by Michael Nakazawa)

AEW world champion Kenny Omega responded to the double-champ’s tweet by warning Ibushi that he would destroy the kingdom that he left to Ibushi, but offered his hand in case they wanted to build a new one together.

Oh, so the new God still has a soul after all… I’m touched. Already feeling lonely in the Kingdom I left for you? Shall I destroy it? Take my hand, we’ll build a new one. (Translation by Michael Nakazawa)

See the original tweets with the translation below.

I never forgot his challenge to me via YouTube in 2008.I wanted to make wrestling more popular. Now the shoe is on the other foot, but this is my chance to make an appeal. I want a competition between two companies that will change the entire industry. It needs a shot in the arm https://t.co/V8dVHY2mLV — 中澤マイケル (@MichaelNakazawa) January 30, 2021