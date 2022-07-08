NJPW superstar Kota Ibushi gave fans an injury update in multiple posts on social media, where the Golden Lover unfortunately revealed that his shoulder is doing worse than it was back in December, but vows to never stop fighting to get back into the squared circle. Highlights are below.

Says he is not giving up but his shoulder is getting worse:

“Sadly, my shoulder [injury] is getting worse. I have done my rehab according to the instructions and guidance [of my doctors and trainers] too. I’m not risking anything this time. Physically, it’s been 8 months and I still can’t do a single push-up, so. I’m making a calm decision. I’ll say it again and again, but I’m not giving up.”

How he will take his time and do everything he can to get better:

“If I wrestled now, [my shoulder] would dislocate in less than a minute. I’m sorry that it’s gotten worse and made daily life difficult, instead of having rested again for a little under a year. I will do everything I can to take care of my mother.”

(H/T and transcribed by @thfeelite)