Kota Ibushi is still recovering from his ankle injury.

On Monday, June 17, the ‘Golden Star’ shared a brief update about his condition on social media. He mentioned that his rehabilitation is ongoing at the hospital.

Ibushi wrote, “Discomfort in my left ankle. My inner ankle? I wish there was a quicker way to fix this! I’ve visited several places. (Hospital is continuing rehabilitation). Can anyone help me?”

Ibushi had surgery on his ankle on January 17, 2024. Pro Wrestling NOAH diagnosed him with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament injury after his match against Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year earlier that month.

Kota Ibushi joined All Elite Wrestling in November 2023. He wrestled alongside Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho in a Street Fight against Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs.