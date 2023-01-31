GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will make his promotional debut at The Collective 2023.
He is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break, but his opponents haven’t been announced.
Kota’s deal with NJPW expires on February 1. Ibushi has been out of action since October 2021 when he suffered a shoulder injury in the G1 Climax 2021 Finals against Kazuchika Okada
Last May, he blasted NJPW management on social media.
KOTA IBUSHI returns to the ring and makes his GCW Debut at The Collective 2023 in Los Angeles!
March 30 – 4PM
March 31 – 8PM
