NJPW has confirmed that Kota Ibushi will miss his second consecutive NJPW event due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects. The promotion issued the following:

As Kota Ibushi continues to suffer from side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination, in the best interests of wrestler health, he will not be participating on tonight’s Summer Struggle in Sapporo day two card.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Ibushi’s condition will continue to be monitored, and decisions made as to his participation in upcoming matches.

As a result of Ibushi’s absence, the following change has been made to tonight’s card.

Match 5

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi