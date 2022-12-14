Former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kota Ibushi recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about what he sees next for his career following a long absence from action due to injury. Here is what he had to say.

My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling. I’m happy! So in 2023, I’m thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world with professional wrestling.

Ibushi was injured during his 2021 G1 Climax finals encounter with Kazuchika Okada, and has not competed since. In that time he brought to light some controversies with NJPW, ones that have since been settled.