The boyhood dream has finally come true.

Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito on night one of today’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view to become the new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion. After a wild back and forth matchup Ibushi would pick up the win with his signature KAMI-GOYE finisher, a moment that was so shocking he tried to pin Naito twice. Afterwards the former champion would proudly hand over the titles to Ibushi, marking the first time ever he’s been IWGP heavyweight champion.

Ibushi's ascent: Kota Ibushi new Double IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion as he faces the challenge of Jay White on Wrestle Kingdom night two:https://t.co/tgT5tTzD71#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/a0VwzQeGo6 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2021

Naito presenting the belts to Ibushi. I’m gonna cry. 😭 #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/3DjxejWYMM — 🎃 Patches Chance 👻 (@patcheschance) January 4, 2021

AEW world champion and longtime partner to Ibushi Kenny Omega would later take to Twitter and write in Japanese, “It’s finally. Congrats.”