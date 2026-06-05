The card continues to take shape for this week’s special daytime edition of WWE SmackDown, with several top stars and tournament matches now confirmed in the aftermath of Clash in Italy.

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in the building on Friday night. Rhodes is coming off a controversial victory over Gunther at Clash in Italy, and fans will be eager to hear what the champion has to say following one of the most talked-about outcomes of the weekend.

Also scheduled to appear is WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley as the fallout from the premium live event continues.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will also roll on with two first-round Fatal 4-Way matches set for the show.

In King of the Ring action, Damian Priest vs Trick Williams vs Dominik Mysterio vs Bron Breakker will take place for a spot in the next round. Meanwhile, the Queen of the Ring tournament will feature Bayley, Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Raquel Rodriguez squaring off in a four-way first-round contest.

Elsewhere on the card, Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes are set to renew their rivalry when they meet once again in singles competition.

The special daytime edition of SmackDown airs at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT on Netflix for international viewers. In North America, the show will air in its usual Friday night time slot at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on USA Network.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

TONIGHT on #SmackDown: @CodyRhodes returns STILL your WWE Undisputed Champion after a controversial victory over Gunther at #WWEClash! 📺 8e/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/dVG4JAlNkX — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2026