Kris Statlander recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things AEW.

During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about her real life personality versus her on air personality and how she tried to do too much all at once with her original AEW character.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her real life personality: “Normal, not wrestler on TV, me, I’m very shy. And when I’m meeting new people, I really don’t speak a lot because I don’t ever want to like interfere with the vibes of other people in a group. And I worry sometimes people might not think I’m friendly for that, but I always try to be friendly. I like to keep to myself. I like to be kind of alone a lot of my time.”

On her on air personality: “But then at work — big, powerful, strong person. And, you know, I try to be more out there. I try to be bold and daring and scary and stuff like that. But I’m not a scary person. I’m not an intimidating person. I’m such a weird, weird, weird, weird, dork person. And I don’t have any shame. I’m not afraid to admit that.”

On her past alien persona in AEW and how she was trying too much at once: “I think it’s taken me a long time to be like, ‘I don’t care if you think I’m weird. I don’t care if you think I’m cringey in my personal time, because that’s who I am. And I’m not going to apologize for acting weird on my own time.’ So I think that’s the biggest thing is that I tried, or I tried to kind of be everybody, be both of them at once when I was Alien Kris early on. Trying to be like, ‘No, I’m just a weird person and I’m going to do embarrassing things, but I’m an alien, so it’s fine. You understand that it’s different.’ But now trying to be a more serious, more of a bad-ass character, so to say. People don’t like when you do weird things. They’re like, ‘That doesn’t make any sense.’ And I’m like, well, I’m sorry, it’s just me. I can’t help it sometimes.”