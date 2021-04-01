The alien has returned and the Best Friends are reunited.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT was headlined by the first ever Arcade Anarchy tag match, which pitted Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy against Miro and Kip Sabian. During the bout Cassidy had the match won when Penelope Ford interfered and pulled out referee Aubrey Edwards to keep the contest going. It was then that women’s division star Kris Statlander, who has been out of action since last summer, returned and sent Ford through a table.

Later on in the matchup a van pulled up next to Daily’s Place where Trent made his triumphant return. Driving the van? Trent’s mom Sue.

Trent managed to fight Miro off while Chuck sent Sabian through a table to give his team the win.