Your winner … and NEW AEW Women’s World Champion, Kris Statlander!

The AEW women’s wrestling veteran secured her first-ever women’s world title reign by emerging victorious in the four-way women’s title tilt at AEW All Out: Toronto.

During the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, September 25, 2025, Kris Statlander got her hand raised in the match, which featured “Timeless” Toni Storm, Thekla and Jamie Hayter.

Statlander scored the pin over Storm herself as Thekla and Hayter were brawling elsewhere. After the match, Harley Cameron came out to celebrate with Statlander.

