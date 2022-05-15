Kris Statlander shares her thoughts on talents not being re-signed by AEW during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest.

Wrestlers that started with AEW in 2019 who are no longer with the include Marko Stunt, Jack Evans and Joey Janela.

“My thoughts on this situation [AEW talents’ contracts not being renewed] is that, you know, life happens. Sometimes, that’s just the way wrestling is. Nobody’s guaranteed a job forever in wrestling or in any position really. It sucks, but you have to learn to not dwell on situations that you don’t have control over and you just make the most of what you can do and keep moving forward.”

Statlander was also asked who she would like to team with if AEW introduced Women’s Tag Titles.

“I don’t know [who I would pick as my partner if AEW had women’s tag titles]. You know, [Hikaru] Shida and I tagged a lot back in the day. So it’d be fun to bring that back up again. Tag with Anna [Jay]? I would do that again. We had fun.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcript