Kris Statlander opens up about her love for the 2001 comedy classic, Zoolander.

The AEW star and current TBS Champion spoke about Zoolander during the latest edition of Under The Ring. Statlander explains why she decided to wear gear that was inspired by the film, and how it differed from what other wrestlers were paying homage to.

I just love the movie and it almost feels like it’s weird that not a lot of people have done any Zoolander-inspired gear, I feel. It’s a timeless movie, an iconic movie, it’s so fun and amazing. It’s something I wanted to do for so long. I had Lori [Lori Gassie] make this gear when I was freshly out of surgery just because I had this concept in my head for so long, and I wanted to have it in my hands and ready to go for whenever the time was to wear it. I was worried that not everyone would understand what I was doing with the Zoolander stuff.

The Zoolander inspired gear caught the attention of the film’s star, Ben Stiller, who gave Statlander a shout out on social media. She spoke about that recognition later in the interview.

A lot of people do superhero-inspired looks and I wanted to do something different than that. Ben Stiller responding is the highest praise anyone could ever ask for. It was so cool he actually saw it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)