Kris Statlander found a unique way to commemorate one of the most brutal matches of her AEW career.

Back in November 2025, Statlander competed in the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match in AEW history. While her team came up short in the bout, the former TBS Champion made sure the experience left a lasting mark.

Literally.

Speaking with Daily Star in a recent interview (see video below), Statlander revealed that she had the scars from a nail bed spot during the match tattooed onto her back in red ink, creating the appearance that the wounds are still fresh.

“My scars that I got from taking the bed of nails at Blood & Guts, I got those scars tattooed on my back in red so they always look fresh,” she revealed. “Everytime I go to the medical room to get my back worked on or something, they see my [tattoo], they always think it’s a fresh cut and they’re like, ‘I can’t work on your back.’ Then they’re like, ‘Oh, wait, no, it’s a tattoo.’”

The tattoo has apparently become a running joke backstage, with medical staff frequently doing a double take before realizing the marks aren’t new injuries.