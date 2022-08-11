AEW and Kris Statlander have confirmed that she is currently out of action with an injury.

Statlander was removed from the AEW Power Rankings issued before Wednesday’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite after being ranked #2 the week before. It was then confirmed by Tony Schiavone on Dynamite that Statlander is injured.

While Schiavone did not provide injury details, Statlander took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a statement on her status, confirming that she is suffering from another knee injury.

“Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on how long Statlander will be on the shelf.

Statlander may have suffered some sort of leg injury during last Friday’s Dark taping in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She apparently landed awkwardly on her leg during the finish to her win over Sierra. Statlander was seen grabbing her right knee after hitting Sierra with a big boot. She has not wrestled since then.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Statlander.

