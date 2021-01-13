Back in October, Kris Statlander had provided an update on her torn ACL and how slow the recovery was going. During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Statlander noted that while her knee is close to healed, there is a process for her to be able to get back into the ring. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s going. It’s a very serious injury. I would say my knee is close to being healed, but it’s such an extensive and long recovery process to make sure I’m ready to go. Sometimes it takes people up to a year to get back, but it’s coming along for sure. I’m definitely pushing way harder than I need to be, but I do it because I know I’m going to come out stronger in the end.

