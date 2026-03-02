With professional wrestling comes calculated risk. For Kris Statlander, one of her most painful moments did not even happen on national television.

Speaking to TMZ’s Inside The Ring, the former AEW Women’s World Champion reflected on the hardest bump she has ever taken.

“Hardest bump, I wouldn’t say it’s the bed of nails, which is probably what everybody’s thinking,” Statlander said. “There was one time on the independents I took like a powerbomb that was supposed to be onto the apron, but the person lost their balance and I kind of went head first onto the hardwood floor. That one was very painful, and then I had to do like 15 more minutes of wrestling after that.”

The “bed of nails” reference points to AEW’s first Women’s Blood and Guts match, where Marina Shafir sent Statlander crashing into a nail bed during a brutal sequence. That match ended with Shafir securing a submission victory for her team while chaos unfolded around the ring.

Statlander also revealed another frightening moment that occurred at AEW WrestleDream during her title defense against Toni Storm.

“Middle of the match, actually it was towards the end, Toni, she puts me in her chicken wing submission. It’s right after I beat her for the title, so she’s obviously trying to win it back. I passed out for real in the middle of my match, but then I came back to right away,” Statlander said. “It was weird if you’ve never been you know choked out before. It was a weird almost like you’re falling asleep, but you’re kind of aware of everything. Then I came back to and everything kind of slowly came back like a reverse fade to black basically. And then I was like, alright, let’s go, I can’t be in here anymore.”

The submission in question was Storm’s TCM Chickenwing. While trapped in the hold, Statlander appeared to struggle before eventually reaching the ropes to force a break. After regaining full awareness, she continued the match and ultimately retained her championship.

From a physiological standpoint, a choke submission can temporarily restrict blood flow to the brain, leading to momentary loss of consciousness. When applied correctly, it can render someone unconscious within seconds. The recovery Statlander described aligns with how blood choke reactions are often experienced.

Statlander initially won the AEW Women’s Championship in a four-way match at All Out. Her reign ended when Thekla defeated her in a Strap Match on Dynamite.

Professional wrestling blends choreography with genuine physical danger. While many spots are controlled, accidents and real physiological responses remain part of the equation. Statlander’s stories highlight the thin line performers walk every time they step between the ropes.