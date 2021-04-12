AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s division star Kris Statlander, who returned to television two weeks ago after being out for 11 months with a torn ACL, will be competing in her first match back on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

The Galaxy's Favorite Alien @callmekrisstat makes her return to ring after nearly 11 months away because of a knee injury, on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night, April 14 at 8pm on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/EGWGXpC5cF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Darby Allin versus Matt Hardy Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT championship

-Young Bucks versus Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) for the AEW tag team championship

-Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

-Kris Statlander returns to action

-Jade Cargill versus Red Velvet

-Chris Jericho versus Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Guest Enforcer