Kris Statlander believes she and Darby Allin may have something unusual in common when it comes to pitching ideas for wrestling matches.

Before beginning her pro wrestling career, Statlander trained in stunt work and already had experience being hit by cars. During an interview with 98 Rock out of Baltimore, MD. (see video below), the AEW star explained that her background has made her open to bringing some of those stunts into the ring.

“No, because I had done stunt double training prior to my wrestling,” she said. “So one of my mom’s favorite thing was showing people me getting hit by cars already before I even started wrestling. So they kind of think it’s funny.”

Statlander said her interest in stunt work came from wondering what her dream job would be if she could try something different for a week. Her gymnastics background also helped prepare her for the physical demands involved.

“I… just said to myself one day, I said, ‘if I could do any job for a week, that’s like my dream job, what would it be?,’” she continued. “I was like, ‘oh, I think being a stunt double would be like the coolest thing ever.’ Then I looked into how to do it and I trained for it. I was a gymnast so I was used to kind of like high-flying adrenaline stuff.”

That background has apparently led to at least one particularly wild wrestling pitch. According to Statlander, she and Allin are the only two wrestlers she knows of who have suggested being struck by a car as part of a match.

“Actually, fun fact, since you mentioned Darby, I think Darby and I are the only two people that have ever pitched getting hit by a car for a match. We’ll see what happens, who’s going to get to run into traffic.”