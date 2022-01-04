AEW star Kris Statlander recently appeared on the Into The Danger Zone podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, most notably how her knee surgery was delayed back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says her surgery was delayed due to the pandemic:

A lot of negative thoughts. I’m a bit of a psycho and one of the first things that I was thinking was, ‘how am I going to workout now?’ Not even ‘how am I going to get back to wrestling?’ It was during COVID, it was the very height of COVID, and it was like, ‘How am I going to get help? How am I going to do anything?’ It was such a nightmare. Usually, it’s like, go in, get the MRI, get surgery right away. It took almost two months for me to get my surgery. It was a nightmare and so frustrating, the whole process of it, on top of being stuck in the house because of COVID. You can’t go out and do anything. It was a very dark time for me. There was like four months straight where I cried every single day like, ‘what am I even doing this for? What is happening?’ Then I got to come back and I go, ‘I’m good.’ It was a struggle. I would never wish that upon anybody.

How much fun she’s having in AEW:

It is so much fun. It doesn’t ever feel like, in my experience, a competition with anybody else. We’re all doing our best and trying to put out the best product we can. It’s not to not have that competition with it. You have people there and you evolve through the greater good. It’s a good thing. We’re all just doing it for the better of everything else.

