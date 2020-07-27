Kris Statlander Says She’s Having Surgery Tomorrow For Torn ACL

AEW women’s division star Kris Statlander took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that she will be undergoing surgery tomorrow for her torn ACL injury. Stalander also takes the opportunity to plug AEW’s Youtube show DARK, and reminds fans that this week’s episode of Dynamite runs live.
She writes, “Tomorrow is surgery day and I’m either going to spend my night watching #AEWDark or sleeping. Luckily I’ll be entertained Wednesday as well on my first day of recovery knowing #AEWDynamite is LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c pn TNT. Who’s watching with me?”
Tomorrow is surgery day and I’m either going to spend my night watching #AEWDark or sleeping. Luckily I’ll be entertained Wednesday as well on my first day of recovery knowing #AEWDynamite is LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c pn TNT. Who’s watching with me? 👽 pic.twitter.com/J2Gblez3K2
— Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) July 27, 2020
At this time there is no word on how long Statlander will be gone. Certain ACL injuries can range anywhere from 6 months to over a year. We’ll keep you updated in the meantime.
