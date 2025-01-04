Kris Statlander is headed to a “mini-surprise.”

This week, the AEW star and former TBS Champion surfaced on social media with a message for her fans.

“I’m about to do a last-minute unexpected major road trip for a mini-surprise,” she stated in a video on her Instagram page. “And I’m very excited about it.”

Statlander continued, “So, yeah. I’ll report back in 12 hours or more after I reach my destination and take a nap. See you there.”

We will keep you posted on what her “mini-surprise” is as soon as the information surfaces.