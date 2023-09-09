AEW has announced a new matchup for the September 9th edition of Collision.

The TBS Champion Kris Statlander will be defending her title in an open challenge, which has yet to be answered. Statlander most recently defended the gold against Emi Sakura on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

It has also been announced that Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) will be taking on Aerostar, Metalik, Gravity, and Dios Del Inframundo in eight-man tag team action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S COLLISION CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

-Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Championship

-Kris Statlander will defend the AEW TBS Championship in an open challenge

-Roderick Strong vs. Nick Wayne or Darby Allin Tournament Semifinals

-Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Tournament Semifinals

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Aerostar, Metalik, Gravity & Dios Del Inframundo

-We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

-We’ll hear from AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho

-We’ll hear from the AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass