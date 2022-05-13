Earlier this week it was revealed by AEW that former women’s champion Hikaru Shida had sustained an injury, and would no longer be able to compete in the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Her first-round opponent was set to be Red Velvet, but instead of a bye the Baddies member will now face a replacement competitor.

Tony Schiavone announced on this evening’s Rampage on TNT that Kris Statlander would be taking Shida’s spot, and that she would face Velvet on next week’s AEW Rampage.

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill and The Baddies @hoganknowsbest3 and @Thee_Red_Velvet chat to @tonyschiavone24 to find out who Red Velvet will be facing in the next round of the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament next week on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/wblXMFSIR2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2022

