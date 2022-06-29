AEW star Kris Statlander recently spoke with Jaychele Nicole about all things pro-wrestling, including how she hopes to be the first one to dethrone current TBS champion Jade Cargill. That and more can be found in the highlights of Statlander’s interview below.

Hopes to be the first person that defeat Jade Cargill:

I’m gonna say you’re gonna see Jade’s toughest challenge ever — yet — ever, maybe, we’ll see. But um, I appreciate everyone that’s supporting the idea of me being the first one to beat her. That would be really cool, but we gotta get the match booked first. So don’t don’t get your hopes up until we see that graphic, okay? That’s all I’m gonna say is, if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, don’t get your panties in a twist over it. Life goes on. I’ll get something one day, maybe one day will be my time to shine, but if not.

How the crowd has been reacting differently to her:

I don’t know. I don’t know why it’s happening because I feel like a lot of what I’ve done in the ring isn’t very different from what I’ve done before with any other way of presenting myself. I think if there’s one thing I can take away from just being there in the moment in front of the crowd with alien Kris, I feel like people were like, oh, yeah, she’s fun, she’s cool, we like her. Then, I have to get like halfway into my match for people to be like, oh, damn, we actually want her to win. But now that, ‘Oh damn, we really want this person to win’ is happening just from my entrance and maybe it is the different presentation. Maybe it’s me taking myself more seriously. Maybe, I don’t know, maybe people are just finally giving me a chance. I don’t really know why it’s happening. I’m very grateful for it though. Believe me, it means the world to me. Like I said, I feel like, I’m not really doing anything so much different. At least like in the ring, but as far as my wrestling goes, I have the same moves, have the same finish. The only thing major is that I’m not booping people, which, you know, it’s always some harmless fun, that’s all. Yeah, I don’t know why it’s happening. But keep it up everyone. Keep the noise coming.

