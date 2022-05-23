AEW star Kris Statlander recently spoke with Steel Chair Magazine about her participation in the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, and how she is new to Owen Hart’s work as she didn’t start watching wrestling until her training began back in 2016. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she did not watch wrestling growing up so she was not familiar with Owen Hart until recently:

“I actually did not watch wrestling at all growing up, so I didn’t learn anything about anybody until I started training actually in 2016, so it was well past everything. I wish I could say that he was an inspiration for me but I wasn’t around I didn’t know of his work until more recently. To be picked sort of as an alternate, I guess, to honor his legacy, makes me want to do the wrestling community proud. I’m given an opportunity to really honor someone’s legacy who truly was one of the greatest. Even though I may not know much about it, I still know a huge opportunity when I am presented with one and I will be going up with my 100 percent all-business, just going full-forward, trying to do the best that I can and really wrestle for the Hart family.”

Talks being a substitute for Hikaru Shida:

“It is a weird situation for me because I didn’t expect it. I didn’t know this was happening until basically it was announced. I adore Shida, I hope to make her proud by taking her spot because I do appreciate and respect her very much. Going into a match with a former friend in Red Velvet, you know, times have changed for both of us over the past few months, she’s got a different direction, I’ve got a different direction. I think it’s only fair that we just have to have a match as what is expected of us and there’s nothing we can do about it, so there’s no point letting any personal feelings get in the way, especially with such a big opportunity such as the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.”

Details her decision to shift her character:

“Presenting myself differently was something that I wanted to do, it was 100 percent my decision. I felt like as many opportunities as I may have been getting, I was never really being fully taken seriously. I wasn’t sure what was holding me back, maybe it was because I was too fun, too lovable, I guess, too goofy and easygoing. As I said, I know my potential and I know how much more I have to offer. If I wasn’t given the opportunity to show everything that I can, presenting myself in that other way, then maybe a new look, a new perspective will grab the attention of the people that really need to see it and we’ll finally kind of flip the switch in their mind and be like, “oh she’s actually someone not to be messed.” I got tired of people looking down on me and making fun of me and being like, “oh she’s too nice,” and stuff like, “oh you can take advantage of her,” which has happened with my former friendships multiple times. I’m just here to show that you can’t walk all over me, I’m not just some fun little quirky alien. Being “more than a woman” alludes to being different and that’s really what I’m all about, just being okay with being different but in a more serious way.”