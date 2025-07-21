AEW wrestler Kris Statlander has gone public with her new relationship, revealing on Instagram that she is now dating fellow wrestler Gino Medina.

Statlander was previously linked to wrestler Caleb Konley, though the timeline of their split remains unclear.

Medina, known for his work in Major League Wrestling and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, is an accomplished competitor in his own right.

A longtime member of the AEW roster, Statlander is a former AEW TBS Champion and remains a prominent figure in the promotion.

Bryan Danielson made his return to AEW at All In: Texas 2025, aiding ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in his victory over Jon Moxley and helping to fend off The Death Riders.

On a recent episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Danielson revealed that while he had medical clearance for certain moves, he went beyond those limitations during the match. According to Danielson, AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson jokingly called him an “idiot” afterward. He said,

“Some of [the moves], I had clearance. Some of them, I did not, but I was feeling it. To be fair, he wasn’t upset. He did think I was an idiot.”

During a recent edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone reacted to Dustin Rhodes winning the AEW TNT Title at All In: Texas 2025.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the moment: “The story of the night was still Dustin. And I say that because — you know, Tony Khan has come up with a lot of great things. And I say that honestly not just to try to kiss the boss’s a*s, but he’s come up with a lot of great thing. The Casino Gauntlet, the Timeless Toni Storm character. Everything you see on TV — I mean, he will listen to guys and listen to his staff, but he makes the final decision. He came up with that on the spur of the moment.”

“And I told him, I said, ‘That was brilliant. That was absolutely brilliant.’ Because when the four-way was put together, everybody thought that Kyle Fletcher was going to win, I think. And to have Dustin win it in Texas Stadium — unexpectedly — was just… there was legitimate tears. Dustin just broke down.”

On talking with him before the match: “Even before he found out he was wrestling twice, I saw him backstage and he was kind of moving slowly. I said, ‘Are you doing alright?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m sore.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ I mean, even young men are sore after wrestling, right? And so I really get it.”

“But we didn’t know that Adam Cole could not perform until the night before. Probably the morning of. So for Tony to come up with that idea, I think, was his one of the grandest things he’s ever done. And I told him that, it was brilliant. It was the right move to make for the right moment. And I know Dustin was very emotional about it.”