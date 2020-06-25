Kristal Marshall On Why Female Wrestlers Were Frustrated During The Divas Era

During an appearance on Ring The Belle, Kristal Marshall spoke on the frustration that existed for the women in the WWE during the divas era. Here’s what she had to say:

From my perspective, the woman in the locker room, myself included, we felt very stifled. We felt very stifled because for the women that were true legit wrestlers, they had to dumb themselves down to fill the role at the time. Now I say that to say this. Everybody has to bring an ingredient to the potluck to make the meal work. And at that time, we’re in a different era, and we were serving a different menu than what’s being served now. So, when you have a group of people that want to showcase their talent in a different arena and they can’t, a lot of times it can be — their frustration can be misconstrued as not being appreciative, or being defiant, or being that nasty f-word: feminist. But that wasn’t necessarily the case. What the women wanted at that time was the ability to be their very best version of themselves, and I think that that fire that was lit by those women before is completely burning hard and bright right now.

You can listen to the podcast below:

Credit: Ring The Belle. H/T 411Mania.