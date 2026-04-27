An update has surfaced regarding the controversial incident that led to a Chicago-area venue stepping away from hosting pro wrestling events.

As previously reported, it was announced on April 9 that the Berwyn Eagles Club in Chicago, Illinois would no longer be holding wrestling shows following an alleged stabbing incident that took place on March 28 during a Ruthless Pro Wrestling event.

The situation quickly became a topic of debate within the wrestling community due to conflicting accounts from those involved.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between Krule and a fan. Several wrestlers present at the event claimed there was an attempted stabbing during the altercation, while others disputed that version of events and insisted no knife was involved.

Footage from the scene appeared to show Krule throwing the first punches before additional wrestlers joined in and swarmed the fan. Notably, the video did not clearly show any weapon.

Now, Krule has broken his silence.

On Monday, he issued an official statement addressing the incident, offering his side of the story and responding to the accusations.

He wrote the following via social media (see post below):