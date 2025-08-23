– KSI took to X to react to John Cena taking shots at the PRIME Hydration Station during his WWE SmackDown segment with Logan Paul on Friday night. “WTF just pushed me,” KSI wrote.

– 6’7” Phoenix Mercury player Kalani Brown of the WNBA recently spoke about an outreach made by WWE. She wrote about the WWE Talent ID and Recruitment Division reaching out about a potential tryout.

The message she received from WWE recruiter Macy Zaban reads:

“Hey Kalani, I hope this finds you well! This is Macy Zaban from the Talent ID and Recruitment Division here at the WWE. We have identified you as a potential great fit for the brand. I am reaching out to see if you might be interested in an opportunity to tryout for the WWE? At a tryout we bring a select group of athletes from across the world. All travel, flights and hotels are covered by us. Please let me know your interest and we’d be happy to setup a call to discuss further.”

She responded to a follower on X who claimed she could make more money in WWE than the WNBA:

“Oh I never said NO.. Its more so like a “Can I really do it??? Idkkk”

– Mercedes Mone took to Instagram today to comment on the 10-year anniversary of her memorable match with Bayley from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.