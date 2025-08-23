– KSI took to X to react to John Cena taking shots at the PRIME Hydration Station during his WWE SmackDown segment with Logan Paul on Friday night. “WTF just pushed me,” KSI wrote.
WTF just pushed me? https://t.co/kDPQNO3hd5
— ksi (@KSI) August 23, 2025
– 6’7” Phoenix Mercury player Kalani Brown of the WNBA recently spoke about an outreach made by WWE. She wrote about the WWE Talent ID and Recruitment Division reaching out about a potential tryout.
The message she received from WWE recruiter Macy Zaban reads:
“Hey Kalani, I hope this finds you well!
This is Macy Zaban from the Talent ID and Recruitment Division here at the WWE. We have identified you as a potential great fit for the brand. I am reaching out to see if you might be interested in an opportunity to tryout for the WWE?
At a tryout we bring a select group of athletes from across the world. All travel, flights and hotels are covered by us. Please let me know your interest and we’d be happy to setup a call to discuss further.”
She responded to a follower on X who claimed she could make more money in WWE than the WNBA:
“Oh I never said NO.. Its more so like a “Can I really do it??? Idkkk”
— . (@kalanibrown21) August 19, 2025
– Mercedes Mone took to Instagram today to comment on the 10-year anniversary of her memorable match with Bayley from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.
“Happy 10-year anniversary to the match that changed my life! Thank you to everyone who supports women’s wrestling — it’s magical to be able to do what I love the most for all of you! Thank you for changing my life Bayley.”