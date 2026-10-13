Kurrgan’s WWE break came down to a final tryout that interrupted his honeymoon. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, Robert Maillet recalled getting another chance after the Truth Commission’s developmental run in Memphis had ended without a main-roster move.

Maillet said he returned home, got married and was honeymooning in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, when WWE called about a dark match in Detroit. He flew in for a six-man tag that he understood could decide whether the group got another opportunity.

“It was do or die. It was nerve-wracking.”

The match put the group in front of a much larger crowd after months working together in Memphis. Maillet said they returned for television tapings the following week and signed their contracts.

He’d initially been told the Memphis stay might last a month or six weeks, but it stretched to about four months. The eventual contract opened the door to his WWE run with the Truth Commission and later the Oddities.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.