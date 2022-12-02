Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he would ever return to the ring for one last match. Angle retired in 2019 with a loss to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of.

“If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed.

“It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, ‘Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore but watch me in my next match!’ But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person, and I’m just saying I’m not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match.”