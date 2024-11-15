Longtime pro wrestling fans will see a familiar face if they tune into the NFL on CBS game this Sunday between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s own WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle filmed a television commercial with NFL on CBS analyst Kyle Brandt for the Ravens-Steelers game scheduled for November 17.

This week, Angle spoke with Zack Heydron of Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he spoke about filming the ad spot while responding to a question about a potential WWE in-ring return for a match as part of John Cena’s 2025 “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

“A lot of people ask me if I’m gonna wrestle Cena for his retirement tour [laughs],” Angle said. “No. No, listen, my body … I have knee replacements, I had five neck surgeries, I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling.”

Angle continued, “Don’t get me wrong, I do some stuff, I’m actually doing a commercial for CBS tomorrow for the Steelers vs. Ravens game. Yeah, I’m gonna dress up in a Steelers singlet and Kyle Brandt is gonna dress up in a Ravens singlet and we’re gonna go at it. We’re gonna do this for a pre-game commercial for the Steelers/Ravens game on Sunday. I’m looking forward to that, I can do that stuff. I will do my own stunts, that’s about all I can do. I don’t think I can get in the ring. I can probably get in the ring and wrestle, but I don’t want to take the chance of getting injured.”

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.