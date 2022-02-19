Kurt Angle previously confirmed that WWE’s plans to bring him back for a few weeks on TV had been scrapped. Angle also made it clear that he did not sign a contract.

It was reported that he was supposed to be involved in the RK-Bro and Alpha Academy storyline.

On “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer addressed rumors regarding this return. This is where he noted he was supposed to be the special guest referee for a match between the two teams at Elimination Chamber.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that I was supposed to be booked for Wrestlemania 38, which is not true at all. If you saw the posts, a lot of people thought that I was talking about WrestleMania when I was talking about what I was going to do at The Royal Rumble and have the program for a few weeks. Then the blow off would be in Saudi Arabia, where I would referee the match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy. So I am not signed with WWE by any means. We didn’t cut a deal. That whole program got canceled at the last second. So it never happened. It’s unfortunate, but you know, sometimes they have different plans for these guys. So there’s nothing you can do about it.”

