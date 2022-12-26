Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:

“Honestly, you know, I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and, you know, threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite. But Tony’s a good guy. He was a big fan of mine. I was the one he told me that he wanted in his company because he thought I was one of his favorite wrestlers. I guess he was a huge wrestling fan growing up. I was considering it, but now I have such a solid relationship with the WWE. I have a nostalgia contract with them. I do a lot of programming on TV with WWE. So I don’t think it’s going to happen, unfortunately, but I’m happy where I am. I look back and I know I left the WWE in 2006 and came back in 2017. I don’t regret that because I had a great career in TNA, but a small part of me says I wish I would have stayed. I can’t imagine what my career would have been like if I would have continued on for another 11 years in the WWE. So you know, I’m just happy to be where I am right now.”

