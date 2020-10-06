WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been announced for the third edition of the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager boat cruise, which takes place next October and sails from Miami to the Bahama Island.

The news was revealed by the official Jericho Cruise Twitter account stating, “One of the all time greats to ever step foot into the ring, @RealKurtAngle is an Olympic Gold Medal winner, multiple time World Champion, and has been inducted into both the TNA and WWE Halls of Fame. We are honored to have him join the Rager at Sea!”

The Olympic Hero would later comment with a tweet of his own. He writes, “Come join me onboard of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy Oct 21-25, 2021…. Miami to Grand Bahama Island. It’s gonna be a blast! Go to http://ChrisJerichoCruise.com to book your trip!”

Check out the full announcement below.

