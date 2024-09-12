Your Olympic Hero is coming to GameChanger Wrestling.

It was announced on Wednesday evening that WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will be appearing at the company’s big event coming up in November.

Scheduled for November 23 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Angle will appear at the GCW: Dream On 2024 show.

Also advertised for the 11/23 event are Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, Effy, Joey Janela, among others.

“WWE Hall of Famer KURT ANGLE comes to GCW for the first time on 11/23 at GCW Dream On,” the announcement read. “Tickets go On Sale this Friday at 10AM at EventBrite.com.”