WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on top AEW superstar Chris Jericho, and how the Demo God has become one of the greatest of all-time due to his ability to adapt to the times. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Jericho has constantly adapted his character over his career:

What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing and innovating himself and being able to be as effective as he is in the business this late in his career, at 51, 52 years of age, and being in the business for over 30 years. He put in a lot of time and a lot of effort, and he’s very talented.

Names Jericho as one of the greatest of all time, even above Shawn Michaels:

So, I’ve put him up there with Michaels, but now, after being in AEW and doing the things he’s doing now, he has to be the greatest of all time, especially the amount of years he put in.

(H/T and transcribed by EWrestlingNews)