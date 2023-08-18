Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that GUNTHER won’t lose the Intercontinental Title until WrestleMania 40, Ronda Rousey taking time off from WWE and more. Here are the highlights:

On Ronda Rousey taking time off after SummerSlam match with Shayna Baszler:

“I thought it was cool. Ronda probably didn’t have to do that. Ronda Rousey probably could call her shots, but whether she wants to win or lose. So I’d imagine this was a team effort between Shayna and Ronda, and Ronda assisted Shayna and got her over moreover than she was. But I think this was a cool, giving spot for Ronda Rousey to be able to, you know, make Shayna a bigger star. You have to give Ronda a lot of credit for that.”

On GUNTHER Intercontinental Title reign and breaking The Honky Tonk Man’s record:

“He will be. ’cause I don’t think he will lose till WrestleMania. He’s gonna have a nice long-range, and he deserves it. This kid’s good. He’s solid.”

On Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and Lesnar putting him over after the match:

“That’s kind of cool. Yeah. Oh, I mean, Brock’s been bullying him for months, and all of a sudden, he respects him now because he beat him. You know, that’s a pretty cool, you know, moment. I think that you know, Brock is doing that. Brock wouldn’t do that with just anybody, either. He’s, you have to earn his respect to get it.”

