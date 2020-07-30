Kurt Angle Believes WWE’s Ratings Are Hurt By The Lack Of Fans, Thinks There Will Be A Wrestling Boom When A Vaccine For COVID-19 Comes Through

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that running shows without fans has hurt the ratings:

I think that crowds are going to make a huge difference.{in regards to ratings} It just sucks that right now all these companies are waiting for that {live audiences} to return. It’s been very frustrating and I know first hand because I worked as a producer in WWE and being in the meetings it just really sucks to not have the fans there.

Thinks the wrestling business will boom after there’s a vaccine:

There’s a lot of things we have to do that are different now so it’s going to take a while. I know we have to wait for this {vaccine} to come through, but it’s gonna take some time. I really think the business will boom afterward. I know the ratings have gone down to an extent but that’s because there’s no fans.

Check out Angle’s comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)