WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently joined The Wrassingh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on AEW and why he believes the promotion needs a little bit more structure and stop their “wild west” like behavior. Check out the Olympic Hero’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says AEW is like the Wild West in that there is not too much structure:

“I just think the company might be a little too loose … it’s more like the Wild West … not as organized as it should be. The wrestlers are making up their own promos, saying their own thing, doing their own thing, and I think there needs to be organization within the company where you have the writers telling the wrestlers what to say and enhancing their characters.”

Compares to WWE, which he believes is a tightly run ship:

“I don’t know … putting the wrestlers in charge of their own promos and pre-tapes … and even their matches, I don’t know if they have agents for the matches, producers for their matches. So, I think they need to be overlooked, the talent. That’s what makes WWE so good, why they’re so organized, and why the show is always so tight.”

