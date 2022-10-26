On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about AEW superstar Christian Cage, where he calls the former multi-time world champion one of the most underrated wrestlers in the industry before praising him for coming up with some incredibly unique ideas. Highlights are below.

Says Cage is underrated and doesn’t get the proper credit because of his affiliation with Edge:

“(Christian Cage) is the most underrated wrestler of all time. He never gets the credit that he deserves. He’s a superstar, don’t get me wrong. But he’s always been in the shadow of Edge and he’s actually just as good as Edge, and he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together.”

How Cage comes up with incredible ideas:

“He comes up with incredible spots and incredible ideas. The kid is so creative and he goes out on the mat and backs it up. He’s just an incredible wrestler.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)